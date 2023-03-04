11,698 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 42.6% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 970,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,337,000 after buying an additional 289,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,722,000 after acquiring an additional 149,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 37.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 129,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $32.61 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at $406,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,150 shares of company stock worth $371,302. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.