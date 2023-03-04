1,511 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Markel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Markel by 62.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Markel by 12.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity

MKL stock opened at $1,344.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,359.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,264.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

