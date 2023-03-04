1,927 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Capital Management Associates NY increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $223.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day moving average is $236.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

