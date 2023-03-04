21,984 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,984 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Matador Resources stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.55.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.92%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

