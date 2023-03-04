29,802 Shares in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY opened at $43.04 on Friday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.054 per share. This is a boost from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

