3,100 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $299.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

