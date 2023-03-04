3,830 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $290.51 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $232.97 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

