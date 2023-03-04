3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Down 5.6%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 475,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,246,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

3D Systems Stock Up 8.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,765 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,662 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,512 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

