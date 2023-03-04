5,126 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

LMT opened at $477.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

