52,000 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $117.47. The firm has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

