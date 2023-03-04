5,940 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of K opened at $65.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $36,712,511 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

