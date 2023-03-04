6,618 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $178.37 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

