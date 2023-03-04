7,920 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $225,427.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,157 shares of company stock worth $843,381 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRTC opened at $118.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

