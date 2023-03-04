8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.47. 346,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,739,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

8X8 Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $634.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

8X8 Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

