961 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 272,701 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,785.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 147,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 139,303 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,099,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after acquiring an additional 116,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $118.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

