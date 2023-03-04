A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of A SPAC II Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASCB opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

