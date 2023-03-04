AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com raised AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised AAON from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of AAON opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. AAON has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $94.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.78.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

