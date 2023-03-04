Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.
Aaron’s Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE AAN opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Aaron’s Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aaron’s (AAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.