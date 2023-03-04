Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of AAN opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $393.37 million, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently -236.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aaron’s by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

