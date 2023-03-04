Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -236.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 940.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 209,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

