AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,257,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 1,687,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,257.1 days.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SKUFF opened at $19.07 on Friday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

About AB SKF (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.