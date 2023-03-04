AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,257,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 1,687,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,257.1 days.
AB SKF (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS SKUFF opened at $19.07 on Friday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00.
About AB SKF (publ)
