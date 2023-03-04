Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 690,289 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

ABT stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

