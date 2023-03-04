Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.42 on April 3rd

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:ADIG opened at GBX 88 ($1.06) on Friday. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.24). The company has a market capitalization of £269.52 million, a PE ratio of 676.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Insider Transactions at Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust

In other Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust news, insider Davina Walter bought 5,415 shares of Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £4,981.80 ($6,011.58). Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

