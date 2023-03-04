ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Update

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

ABM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 228,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,134. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.