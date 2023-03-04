Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,004 shares of company stock worth $13,579,581 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.