Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,004 shares of company stock worth $13,579,581 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 70,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

