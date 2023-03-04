Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $373,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $318,306,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $185,369,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $269.20 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.