Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Director Sells $358,730.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) Director Neal Walker sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $358,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neal Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRS opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

