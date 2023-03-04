Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Joseph Monahan Sells 14,800 Shares of Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $183,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,098.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Monahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00.

Shares of ACRS opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,931,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,024 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after acquiring an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

