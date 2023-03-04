Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Reduced by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 2.2 %

About Activision Blizzard

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $81.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.