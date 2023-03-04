ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.55.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $12.22 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $51,002.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,193,796 shares of company stock valued at $35,070,174. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $13,533,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,291,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

