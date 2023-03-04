Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
AMIGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.02) to GBX 2,743 ($33.10) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.74) to GBX 2,560 ($30.89) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.48) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,375.33.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
Admiral Group stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
