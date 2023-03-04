Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.02) to GBX 2,743 ($33.10) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.74) to GBX 2,560 ($30.89) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.48) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,375.33.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Admiral Group stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.