ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

ADTRAN has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

