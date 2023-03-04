Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Up 19.3 %
ADXS opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.44.
Advaxis Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.