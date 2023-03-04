Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.10.
Agenus Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.37.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
