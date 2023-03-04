Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.10.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after buying an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after buying an additional 510,466 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Agenus by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Agenus by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,923,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 551,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

