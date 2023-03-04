AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 59,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 307,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
AIM ImmunoTech Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a market cap of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Stewart Appelrouth bought 80,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,063 shares in the company, valued at $67,289.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 161,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,995 shares in the company, valued at $168,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart Appelrouth bought 80,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,289.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech
About AIM ImmunoTech
AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.
