AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 59,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 307,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stewart Appelrouth bought 80,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,063 shares in the company, valued at $67,289.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 161,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,995 shares in the company, valued at $168,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart Appelrouth bought 80,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,289.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AIM ImmunoTech

About AIM ImmunoTech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

