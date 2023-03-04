Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $294.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

