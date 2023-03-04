Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.52.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,915,107 shares of company stock worth $233,070,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

