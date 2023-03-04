Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,900 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $46,296.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $41,178.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,342 shares of company stock valued at $178,670. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 463,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 104,828 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

Several analysts have commented on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.