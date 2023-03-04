Alcoa Co. (AA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alcoa to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.4 %

AA stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

