Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Gary Romano Sells 3,238 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alector Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alector by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alector Company Profile

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

