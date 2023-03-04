Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Gary Romano Sells 3,238 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alector Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $15.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alector by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
