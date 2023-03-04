Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $27.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024177 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,340,406,169 coins and its circulating supply is 7,118,208,012 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

