Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ERH opened at $10.68 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.45.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
