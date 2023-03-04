Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERH opened at $10.68 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

