Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $30.53 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 target price on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

