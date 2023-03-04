Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Friday. 169,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.