Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.95.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
