Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

