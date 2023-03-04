Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $202.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

