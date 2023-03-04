Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $161,325.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Raoul Maitra sold 2,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,165.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altair Engineering

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.