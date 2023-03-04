Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the January 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,462.0 days.

Amada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMDWF opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Amada has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

Featured Stories

