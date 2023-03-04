AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $170.86 and last traded at $170.04. Approximately 870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.54.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing ( NYSE:DIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.99 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

